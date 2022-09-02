$6,000 worth of school supplies donated by Muskegon car dealership

Betten Baker Muskegon collected the supplies over the summer so local children can get back to school in style.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Local children are starting the brand new school year in style thanks to the generosity of the staff at Betten Baker Muskegon and the community.

Betten Baker hosted a school supply drive in the months of July and August. The sales staff competed to collect the most school supplies, books and backpacks.

The dealership also asked for donations from the community. For every $5 donated, customers were put in a drawing to win a tailgate package.

Altogether, Betten Baker collected $6,000 worth of school supplies. Those supplies were donated to the Muskegon Rescue Mission, where they will be distributed to local families.

"We exceeded our goal thanks to the generosity of our Sales team, Buick, and our owner. We got tremendous support from the community and, because of that, were able to drop off two vehicles full of books, school supplies, and backpacks," Gereral Sales Manager Ben Duell said in a news release.

"Betten Baker Muskegon was honored to partner with an amazing organization such as the Rescue Mission. We have a long history of working in the community, and our team was excited to make a difference."

