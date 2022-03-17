Billboard in Muskegon protests medical testing on animals

The billboard comes after the Muskegon City Commission unanimously approved the sale of property to a research facility that tests on animals in January.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In January, the sale of property to a research facility that tests on animals was approved unanimously by the Muskegon City Commission. The decision faced widespread community backlash.

The most recent protest against the decision is a billboard along eastbound Seaway Drive. The billboard reads "Muskegon, stop animal testing".

The sale of the West Shoreline Correctional Facility went to Northern Biomedical Research, which will build a new 125,000 square foot facility on the former prison's property.

Northern Biomedical Research develops drugs, medical devices and gene and cell therapies, saying they hope to help develop "cures for treatment of unmet medical needs." The company also conducts medical testing on animals including primates, dogs, rodents, pigs and sheep.

Officials say the research facility would double in size over the next decade and would result in about 400 jobs and bring more tax revenue to the city.

But many animal advocates are furious, saying they don't want Muskegon to play a role in animal testing.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson toured Northern Biomedical Research's Norton Shores facility earlier this year. He said the animals are euthanized at the conclusion of the company's research.

Muskegon residents have spoken out at commission meetings in attempts to change commissioners' minds.

"Some of you have to own animals. One animal is not less than another. I don't care if it's a monkey. I don't care if it's a rat. One animal is not less than another. And I really hope you think about this, and don't let your want of money and jobs win out over what the humane thing is to do," one woman said.

Peterson and Mayor Ken Johnson pointed out that the US Food and Drug Administration requires animal testing to ensure the safety of many drugs and medical devices, so this testing will be done regardless of whether it happens in Muskegon or somewhere else. They also said they were excited about the medical advancements that could come from the facility and how they could benefit humanity.

Some city commissioners, including Teresa Emory and Rebecca St. Clair, said they had mixed feelings about animal testing, but they ultimately voted for the sale because they believed it was what was best for Muskegon.

