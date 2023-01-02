Blight, security issues prompt judge to reopen case against abandoned West MI hotel

A judge again ordered the owners of Victory Inn & Suites in Roosevelt Park to secure the building amid alleged issues with vagrants and criminals.

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — A court ordered the owners of an abandoned hotel that's become an infamous Muskegon County eyesore to clean up their act — again.

The Victory Inn & Suites has been falling apart for years, court records show, repeatedly cited by the City of Roosevelt Park for code and licensure-related issues.

The blighted building was shut down in 2019 prior to a brief reopening and subsequent closure in 2020.

Portions of the structure were later damaged by fire in April of 2022.

Even though the guests are gone and the decaying hotel has been boarded shut, chronic issues with vagrants, criminals and teens getting inside—alleged by Roosevelt Park—prompted a judge to reopen a previous case against its owners.

The court again ordered Southfield-based Bristol Property LLC to install security measures to keep trespassers at bay.

The building's deterioration and the activities reported to have occurred inside have become a local sore spot.

"As a person who works across the street, it's not very good as far as the aesthetic for our customers," Debbie Sircher of Cuts Unlimited, a neighboring business said. "Also, I don't think it's really safe at times, because you don't know who's going in and out of the building."

Bristol Property had 45 days from the time the order was issued in Muskegon County Circuit Court last month to complete the repairs and implement the required security measures.

Neighbors told 13 ON YOUR SIDE measures were expected to include covering the building's doors, windows and other access points.

A security fence was also expected to encircle the property in an effort to prevent would-be intruders from entering the Victory Inn illegally.

