MUSKEGON, Mich. — No one was injured after a fire broke out in a historic Muskegon neighborhood Sunday night.

The fire happened on Edgewater Street in Bluffton Bay, and crews said the fire started in the chimney but did not spread to other parts of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire knocked down quickly.

Bluffton Bay was known as a summer destination for famous actors and performers. The most famous was legendary silent film star Buster Keaton.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.