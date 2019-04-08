MUSKEGON, Mich. - Crews in Muskegon are working to remove a boat that drove up the Muskegon breakwater around midnight on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard in Grand Haven, a motorized cabin cruiser drove up the breakwater near the Muskegon channel and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Officials said it was an accident and there were seven people on board who were all accounted for after the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.