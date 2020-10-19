x
Muskegon

Body pulled out of Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich — Muskegon Police pulled a body out of Muskegon Lake Monday afternoon. 

The body was recovered around 2 p.m. in an area off West Western Avenue. Police did not say if the body was a man or a woman or how long it has been in the water.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.

