Parents arguing outside in 'aggressive manner' sparked short lockdown at Cardinal Elementary school parking lot

A school official told 13 ON YOUR SIDE one of the two parents involved in the dispute had a baseball bat. All told, the situation lasted less than 10 minutes.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Orchard View Schools officials said a heated disagreement between two parents outside Cardinal Elementary Tuesday afternoon caused the school to go on a brief lockdown.

Assistant Superintendent Simeon Frang said some people inside the school witnessed two parents outside arguing in what he described as a "really aggressive" manner.

One parent reportedly had a bat.

All told, the dispute between the two parties lasted between 5 to 10 minutes, and the lockdown lasted a bit longer.

Frang told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he credits the office staff for handling the situation well and says the safety procedures they are taught immediately went into play.

Muskegon Township Police and the Orchard View School resource officer from the high school also responded to the incident.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested or if any charges will stem from this altercation.

