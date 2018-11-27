FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians plans to build a casino in Muskegon County have moved forward, and it could open as soon as 2020.

The tribe wants to build the casino at the former site of Great Lakes downs racetrack.

On Friday, the Department of Interior published an environmental impact statement. A representative from the tribe says it's one of the final procedural steps necessary at the federal level.

The project must then get approval at the state level. The tribe purchased the land back in 2008.

