MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Monday that due to recent flooding and continued rising water levels on Lake Michigan, Muskegon State Park's Channel Campground won't open for advanced reservations during the 2020 camping season.

The DNR said if the campground and associated facilities are considered safe and if flooding subsides in the spring, it will be open to walk-in campers on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Unfortunately, flooding will continue to have a negative effect on our park's infrastructure," said Gregory Sherburn, Muskegon State Park supervisor. "Public health and safety are our top priority, and we'll open the campground back up as soon as it's safe to do so. We appreciate everyone's patience."

Once the effects of the flooding have subsided, the DNR will post a notification on their website saying the campground is open for walk-in camping and/or will accept advanced reservations.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting the water levels for the Great Lakes to rise in 2020, even higher than this past year. This will cause additional campsites to flood and the possibility of some roadways and pathways to become inaccessible.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.