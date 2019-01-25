MUSKEGON, Mich. — A friendly game of basketball will help to end child abuse in West Michigan.

Heroes For Kids is a charity basketball game featuring local heroes from Family Court, law enforcement and education and the West Michigan Lake Hawks.

Money raised from the event benefits the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County, which prevents and treats child abuse and neglect through education, child advocacy and community collaboration.

Child Abuse Council programs serve over 21,000 children each year in Muskegon County.

The game takes place Sunday, Jan. 27th at 4 p.m. at Muskegon High School located at 80 W. Southern Avenue in Muskegon.

Tickets are $5. Children 5 and under are free.

