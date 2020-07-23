Child killed, 7 injured in 3 car crash near Muskegon

The child killed was an eight year old from Luther Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A child is dead and seven others are injured after three vehicles were involved in a crash in Dalton Township.

The crash occurred on Holton Road near Pillon Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff's office, a postal van was traveling Northeast on Holton Road and stopped in the roadway preparing to turn left when it was rear ended by a second vehicle. The impact of this collision forced the mail carrier into traffic where it was hit head on by an SUV. This head-on collision caused the SUV to strike a utility pole.

There were seven individuals injured in the crash along with the one fatality

The child killed was an eight year old from Luther, Mich. The child was pronounced deceased at Mercy Health, Hackley Campus. There was no word on the seriousness of the other injuries from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate. All lanes in the area opened back up just after 7 p.m.

