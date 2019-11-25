MUSKEGON, Mich. — City leaders in Muskegon are going to discuss the renaming of L.C. Walker Arena at Tuesday's City Commission meeting.

The City of Muskegon announced in October that the venue will now be known as the Mercy Health Arena. Since then, more than 4,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the change.

Concerns were raised about the Christian cross from Mercy's logo being on a city-owned building.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson will provide community members and city commissioners with an informational presentation on the agreement with Mercy Health.

City commissioners could have a chance to vote on the agreement in December.

Mercy Health Arena signs were to be in place on the arena by the first of the year.

