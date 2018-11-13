Muskegon City Commissioners approved a $455,000 offer from a developer who wants to build on a city-owned parking lot.

The parking lot at W Apple Avenue and Jefferson Street is used by city hall staff.

A Wisconsin-based company plans to build a 73-unit housing development at the site.

The developer plans to use state low income housing tax credits to make rent based on an individual's income.

The project will also add retail and commercial space along Apple Avenue.

City Commissioners approved the sale on Tuesday night.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM