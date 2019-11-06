MUSKEGON, Mich. - The City of Muskegon now has a new economical people mover.

The city purchased the tug car and two trailers, which can seat up to 40 people, from a county in Oklahoma.

As long as mechanics clear the tug and trailer for use, it will begin shuttling passengers this weekend at Taste of Muskegon.

City and event organizers will use the vehicle to pick up event-goers from parking lots around the city and transport them to event sites.

"As our events grow, instead of building new parking lots and filling up the downtown with parking lots, we think that this will help us allow people to park at the existing lots blocks away and then efficiently kind of shuffle them back and forth from the event to the parking," said Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson.

The tug and trailers cost around $44,000. It's also handicap accessible and can accommodate wheelchairs.

