The Muskegon Police Department is warning motorists that they could face delays Saturday morning on M-120.

Officers say that the demolition of the former B.C. Cobb Plant could cause the delays and loud noise should be expected.

The plant, which was one of Michigan’s last “Classic Seven” coal power plants was turned off back in April of 2016.

The activity should begin Saturday between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. Expect possible delays on M-120 (Muskegon Causeway).

