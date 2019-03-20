MUSKEGON, Mich. - Authorities in Muskegon County are thanking the community for their help in identifying the man wanted in a breaking and entering case.

Shortly after photos of the suspect, who we now know is Steven Jasick, were released Monday, police say they received several tips that helped them bring an end to the case.

Jasick is already in the Muskegon County Jail on an unrelated breaking and entering charge. Now, prosecutors are reviewing police reports and he may face additional charges for a break-in that happened Jan. 15 at a Dalton Township.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.