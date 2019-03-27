MUSKEGON, Mich. — A correctional officer in Muskegon has died from bacterial meningitis.

According to a spokesperson with The Department of Corrections, a 52-year-old man, who was a 20 year veteran at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility died Monday, March 25.

Chris Gautz, the spokesperson, said there were two cases of meningitis in the facility: the deceased officer and an inmate who was able to recover.

The officer's named was not released.

Gautz said he didn't know how the illness got into the facility and who contracted it first.

Samples of the strain of bacterial meningitis were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state health department. The prison staff has been made aware of the incident, Gautz said.

According to the CDC, bacterial meningitis is very serious and can be deadly. Death can occur in as little as a few hours. Most people recover from meningitis.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.