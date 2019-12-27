MUSKEGON, Mich. — (AP) - The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a man in the disappearance and death of a gas station clerk in western Michigan.

The court says some evidence found at Jeffrey Willis' home should have been excluded at trial. But the court says it doesn't outweigh other “strong untainted evidence” that showed Willis was responsible for Jessica Heeringa's death.

Heeringa disappeared in 2013 while working at a gas station in Norton Shores in Muskegon County. Her body hasn't been found.

Willis also is serving a life sentence for the fatal shooting of Rebekah Bletsch, who was killed while jogging.

