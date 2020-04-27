MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The state health department is reporting, as of Monday, 234 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths in Muskegon County.

Muskegon County Health Officer Kathy Moore says the number of positive cases might not peak until mid-May.

She says as some restrictions on business and travel are loosened but residents still need to take precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

"There's still so much we don't know about the virus and the best defense right now is the precautionary measures, social distancing, face coverings, and exceptional hygiene," Moore said.

Five of the county's 13 COVID-19 deaths were at two long-term care facilities in Norton Shores. The deaths include four at Seminole Shores Assisted Living Center and one at DaySpring Assisted Living. Moore says there hasn't been a death at either facility or any other assisted living facility in Muskegon County since April 22.

"They're following all of the recommendations and they're doing what they need to do to ensure the safety," Moore said.

Last week three employees of Cole's Quality Foods tested positive. That lead the frozen garlic bread baker to temporarily shut down production on April 22.

In a statement sent to 13 On Your Side the Cole's Quality Foods says an outside specialized vendor completed a full sanitization of the facility and production resumed Sunday.

Health officials in Muskegon County are also aware of a teen ordered to the Juvenile Transition Center tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials learned of the test result before he entered the J.T.C.

"That information was known well in advance, so he was isolated immediately," Moore said.

Mason and Ocean Counties both report five confirmed COVID-19 cases and . Newaygo County has 16.

