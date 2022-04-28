Making a difference in Muskegon: Craig Person

Take a look at Blue House Manor in the McClaughlin Neighborhood of Muskegon. It's a four-unit, high-tech apartment complex and the brainchild of Craig Person.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon is undergoing an exciting positive change and one of the biggest cheerleaders is a man named Craig Person.

He's a person making a difference.

Take a look at Blue House Manor in the McClaughlin Neighborhood of Muskegon. It's a four-unit, high-tech apartment complex and the brainchild of Person.

"Let me see if I can use some of my Innovations here in Michigan, where I can afford to buy properties and do something a little outside of the box," he said.

And so it began for the transplant from the Silicon Valley. He said he was tired of being on what he calls the "hamster wheel."

Person landed in Muskegon and has been going full steam ever since.

"So when I bought it the first thing I did was stand here and channel the hopes and the dreams of the people who built it. Then I started looking at the neighborhood and said someone needs to do something different because this neighborhood is suffering," Person said.

The result of his efforts is Blue House Manor.

"This particular unit is completely powered by Google Home so everything from lights to thermostats, entertainment the music to making phone calls to how to cook a baked potato can be done right here in the wall," Person said.

But his passion for Muskegon doesn't end here.

He is one busy guy spreading the good word about Muskegon, including Coffee with Craig, his YouTube series.

Coffee with Craig started right here in the backyard of Blue House Manor the Blue House Garden.

Person wanted to reach out and let them know there is so much opportunity to learn about Muskegon.

"I'm also working on Muskegon What's to Come. We are going out and discovering all of the great things happening in Muskegon and all of the good people in Muskegon. I've been asked to join the board of directors for the Lakeshore Development project," Person said.

One of their first projects will be a Summer Concert Series in the city and it will be free to attend. His positive outlook on Muskegon is contagious and he is excited about spreading the word.

The opportunity for change, to start a family, to be part of a community, to even sit down and have a cup of coffee with the Mayor, that's how open things are in Muskegon, Person said.

