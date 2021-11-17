x
Muskegon

Crash on M-120 knocks out power in Muskegon County

Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Wednesday.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A crash on M-120 Wednesday morning caused a power outage for a portion of Muskegon County customers. 

The Muskegon County Road Commission says more than 1,700 Consumers Energy customers are without power. 

It's expected to be restored around 1 p.m.

