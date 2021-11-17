Crash on M-120 knocks out power in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A crash on M-120 Wednesday morning caused a power outage for a portion of Muskegon County customers.
The Muskegon County Road Commission says more than 1,700 Consumers Energy customers are without power.
It's expected to be restored around 1 p.m.
You can view the outage map here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.