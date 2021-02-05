‘Cruise Angels’ visit nursing homes, care facilities during Mother’s Day drive

The group often takes routes that pass nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and assisted living facilities as an alternative to car shows.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Cruise Angels, a group of car enthusiasts who “cruise” through different neighborhoods, hosted a special Mother’s Day event called “Bring Your Mom For a Ride in Your Ride.” The event took place Sunday afternoon along Muskegon’s shoreline.

Participants also made stops at nursing homes and care facilities to wish people a happy Mother’s Day.

For organizer Jack Mulder, this year's event took on a different meaning.

“Unfortunately I lost my mom about a month ago, she was 98 years young and had a great time," Mulder said. "But with COVID a lot of people can't get out of the nursing homes and things like that. And we love to cruise so it's an everybody wins situation."

The Cruise Angels often take routes that pass nursing homes, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation homes and the surrounding neighborhoods as an alternative to car shows.

For more information or to join the Cruise Angels, visit their Facebook page.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.