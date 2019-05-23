MUSKEGON, Mich. - Today marks the start of cruise ship season on the Great Lakes with the first of the ships arriving in Muskegon today.

The Victory I cruise ship will arrive in Muskegon around 7 a.m. on Thursday May, 23. The 300-ft. ship will dock at Heritage Landing and depart around 6 p.m.

This is the fourth year that Muskegon has been a port of call for Great Lakes cruise ships.

The ship passengers will have the opportunity to explore the Lake Michigan shoreline throughout the day by visiting Muskegon's historical district, the USS Silversides Submarine Museum, the LST 393.

"Hosting the cruise ships in Muskegon is exciting because it brings attention to our deep water harbor. The economic impact of the port has been estimated to be $300 million annually," said Cindy Larsen, President of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.

"Thousands of people travel to this community by cruise ship, the high-speed Lake Express Ferry, a sailing yacht, or motor cruiser. Vessels of all sizes and shapes are here to see the beautiful vistas of Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan."

