MUSKEGON, Mich. — Darrel the Barrel has been seeing the sights in Muskegon and making his way around West Michigan since washing up on shore on Tuesday.

Darrel, a Milwaukee construction barrel, somehow made it all the way across Lake Michigan. And it doesn't look like he took the ferry.

Since then, the barrel toured around downtown Muskegon, spent a day with the Lakeside District Association and even stopped by My West Michigan.

The city of Milwaukee said on Thursday "we're not sure how Darrel ended up in the lake." They also joined in on the fun, and said Darrel's "sisters" Carol, Meryl and Cheryl have been worried about him. But they're "thankful to know he is enjoying a little vacation from the hard work a barrel does for the city."

