74-year-old man killed in Muskegon County crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating a crash that killed a 74-year-old man Wednesday.

According to a press release, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 on East Apple Avenue near Ellison Road in Egelston Township.

A moped driven by 74-year-old William Cavanaugh failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. The sheriff's office said he was turning westbound from Setcho Lumber's driveway on East Apple Avenue.

Cavanaugh turned in front of a black Ford Edge going westbound on East Apple Avenue and was struck.

The sheriff's office said he died at the scene of the crash from the injuries he sustained. The press release also said the 74-year-old was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation, but investigators do said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the incident.

MCSO said deputies were assisted at the scene of the crash by the Michigan State Police, Muskegon Charter Township Police, ProMED, and Egelston Fire Department.

