How close is Adelaide Pointe to completion? Developer answers

The Adelaide Pointe developer said he intended to break-ground on the development's condominiums next spring, pending the official green light.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The developer behind a proposed multi-million-dollar ‘marina community’ on the Muskegon Shoreline said he remained energized and ‘ready to go’ despite delays.

Developer Ryan Leestma told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he planned to break ground on the site’s condo buildings in March, provided he receives the city’s final go-ahead early next year.

Project leaders recently tweaked the development’s design, Leestma said, in response to input received from the public and state environmental regulators during a public hearing and comment period.

"It's just a little bit different. But the intention and the idea are still the same."

Its centerpiece—a 270-slip marina—will now feature fewer, larger slips so as to reduce the size of its footprint.

“It's a statutory process, you have to go through it,” Leestma explained. “There’s some changes and modifications that they wanted me to make to it, which is fine. My general disposition is to try and find ways to bring people to consensus as quickly as possible.”

The updated design would no longer project as far out into Muskegon Lake, one of the suggestions advanced by environmental regulators.

The financing for project, Leestma noted, was already in place at the time of publication and that work could proceed as soon as the final approvals were granted.

"I'd love to start building these things that people are clamoring for. The public support that we got on this was crazy. Hundreds and hundreds of comments, hundreds. They want to see it happen," he said.

When complete, Adelaide Pointe is expected to feature a mix of residential, commercial and recreational spaces in addition to the property’s existing boat storage facility and infrastructure.

Leestma has also vowed to preserve and expand public access to the Muskegon Lake shoreline and has frequently touted the development’s ‘green’ design elements.

Developers asked locals to weigh in on the Adelaide Pointe Facebook page with feedback, questions or concerns.

