MUSKEGON, Mich — The Sand Product Corporation has plans to build 240 condos, townhouses, and lake houses on land it has owned since the 1930s.

The 80 acres are on the shore of Muskegon Lake near Pere Marquette. The entrance to the development will be on Waterworks Road near the former Bluffton School site.

The Docks development, which was approved by Muskegon City Commissioners, will be the largest housing development in the city since the 1980s.

Before construction can begin, Sand Products Corporation needs state and federal permission to alter the land and dig a channel that will connect to Muskegon Lake and become a 12-acre boat basin and marina.

The first work on the site will be to build a road into the development that will go up and over a steep sand dune.

"Going up a seven percent grade," said Scott Musselman, chief financial officer of Sand Products Corporation. "You'll come up over that dune and then be looking down into the development."

The company in no longer in the sand mining business. Its efforts now are to develop property it's purchased over the years.

"We have a lot of sites that we acquired over the years to be potential sand mines, or sites that had previously been mined and they make for great real estate development opportunities," Musselman said.

City zoning for the property permitted around 400 homes. The Docks was scaled back to 240 units to allow the project to protect and preserve natural areas. About 25 percent of the property will remain undeveloped.

"We wanted to make it something higher end," Musselman said.

Plans call for a pool, clubhouse, and recreation courts for property owners, and a restaurant open to the public. Unlike many high-end developments Musselman says The Docks will not be gated.

Designs call for homes right up on the water, and homes with boat houses.

The entire build out will take years to complete, and when finished The Docks could provide a combined $7 million property tax boost to Muskegon County and the city of Muskegon.

Musselman says he's already hearing from community members interested in purchasing lots in The Docks.

"We anticipate once we start marketing, we will attract people from Chicago and Detroit and areas well outside of Muskegon," Musselman said.

Lots will be available in late 2020 early in 2021.

