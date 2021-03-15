Dr. Hyung Kim steps down as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

Kim was a part of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s for a little less than two years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Dr. Hyung Kim has resigned as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, the health system confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday.

Kim was a part of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s for a little less than two years. While Saint Mary’s searches for a new leader, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Biersack will serve as interim president.

The following statement was released from Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, but it did not provide a reason for Kim’s resignation:

Dr. Hyung Kim has stepped down as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary's. We appreciate his efforts during his tenure with us over the past two years. A search process for a new president is currently underway to ensure a smooth transition of hospital leadership. In the meantime, Dr. Matt Biersack, chief medical officer, will serve as interim president.

