MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - More than 500 volunteers worked together Saturday, Aug. 4 to remove trash from the Muskegon River from the Bridgeton boat launch downriver to the Maple Island boat launch.

Over the last seven years the annual Muskegon River clean up has removed thousands of pounds of trash.

Volunteers this year removed 4,326 beverage cans, 11 tires, and 300 pounds of steel.Some unique items like a cell phone, and boat motor was also found and removed.

Jerry Carlson of Muskegon County started the event seven years ago. It's held annually on the first Saturday of August.

"We shouldn't have to do this," Carlson said.

But every year the trash shows up, giving Carlson reason to call on volunteers for help cleaning the river he loves so much.

"You'd think after seven years we'd get less, we're not" Carlson said.

Carlson asks those who use the river for tubing or canoeing not to wear flip flops.

"This year we had 113," Carlson said. And that's just from one short stretch of the Muskegon River.

"It's all about the outdoors," Carlson said. "Lead by example I guess."

