Dune Harbor Park to feature hiking trail, natural landscape

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County leaders are giving people a better idea of what they can expect when Dune Harbor Park opens later this year in Norton Shores.

In a Zoom hearing Monday evening, officials outlined that the park, which used to be a sand mine, will include a two-mile hiking trail around a lake, along with two parking lots along Lincoln Street and Seminole Road.

Aside from some lighting and mile marker signs, much of phase one of the park will remain untouched when it opens in the fall or winter.

“This park has really grown back naturally -- the grasses, the trees, and we want to keep it that way. We want to keep this looking as natural as possible,” said Mark Einsenbarth, Muskegon County administrator.

For phase two of the park, canoeing and kayaking, swimming, fishing, camping and picnic areas are all possibilities.

If Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approves the funding for phase two in December, Muskegon County will hold a hearing for public input on the park.

