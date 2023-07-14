Elevated E. coli levels prompts closure at Waterfront Sports Park on Muskegon Lake

Testing found an elevated amount of E. coli bacteria in the water at Waterfront Sports Park.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Waterfront Sports Park at Muskegon Lake is closed after a Michigan regulator issued a contamination advisory at the park on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) found elevated levels of E. coli at the North Muskegon Waterfront Sports Park.

Annis Water Resources Institue GVSU monitors the park, and a surveyor noted Friday the water is "green and turbid due to algal bloom. Many geese are in the water and along the beach."

The surveyor counted 84 geese along the beach.

Water Sports Park previously had a one-day closure for high bacteria levels back in 2021 and a four-day closure in 2014 for storm water runoff.

You can check current closures and advisories for public and private beaches across Michigan here.

E. coli (Escherichia coli) can cause severe bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, although not all cases have symptoms. In some cases, an E. coli infection can cause kidney failure.

An advisory has been issued due to an elevated amount of E.coli bacteria in the water: Waterfront Sports Park (Block... Posted by City of North Muskegon, Michigan - City Hall on Friday, July 14, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.