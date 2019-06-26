MUSKEGON, Mich. - As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the E. coli warning for Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon has been lifted.

The City of Muskegon updated their original Facebook post earlier this morning.

Officials advised residents and beachgoers not to swim due to high levels of E. coli discovered Tuesday afternoon.

The "no body contact" advisories for two locations on the Grand River were also lifted Wednesday. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy found high levels of E. coli in the Grand River at Portland and Saranac. The Ionia County Health Department says the river is safe for activity again and the next round testing will take place July 1.

