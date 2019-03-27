MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Airport managers have been working hard to increase passenger numbers at the Muskegon County Airport. And at the end of 2018 those numbers were up nearly 40-percent from 2017.

Wednesday's flights from Muskegon to Chicago were nearly full with Muskegon County residents heading off to spring break destinations.

Among the travelers was Julie Pederson of Muskegon who was catching a flight to Florida. "Very excited and ready to get out," she said.

Passenger counts at the airport in Norton Shores are climbing month after month according to Muskegon County Airport Manager Jeff Tripp.

The increase is due in part to a new earlier flight from Muskegon. The 6:30 a.m. flight started in October.

"So now you can really make your connections through Chicago coming and going whether it's business or pleasure," Tripp said.

The earlier flight is still considered a test schedule for United.

"Seeing a lot of first time customers, or customers who haven't flown here in a long time," Tripp said.

"We just stared because the times have changed," said Scott Rollenhagen from Montague. "We use to fly out of Grand Rapids."

"It added to the convince and the flexibility," said Chet Staron, of Naples Florida. Staron owns a business in Muskegon and uses the Muskegon County Airport almost every month.

Tripp says if travelers continue to support the earlier and later flights it's possible United will make the change permanent, or possibly even add more flights to and from Muskegon.

"The more successful, and the more people use a service the more of it you will get, " Tripp said.

The earlier flight is expected to have an even greater positive impact on passenger numbers as the summer tourism season approaches.

