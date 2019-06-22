MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Muskegon County. It happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday. The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on S. Bolen Road, just south of E. Apple Ave. in Egelston Township.

The initial investigation showed a juvenile was backing a pickup truck out of a business parking lot when the driver struck an elderly man walking in the roadway. That man was identified as 84-year-old Earl Roomsburg of Egelston Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

