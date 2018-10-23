MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - Twice a year Muskegon Community College holds job fairs. The events are usually held in October and March.

The organizer of the event Heidi Romero is seeing the number of employers in Muskegon County in need of workers grow year after year.

Part of the reason may be related to the state's jobless rate which fell to an even 4 percent last month. Since the start of 2018, it's fallen seven-tenths of a percentage point.

At the same time payroll jobs have risen consistently, making it more difficult for employers to fill open positions.

It's why the the number of employers at MCC's job fair Tuesday Oct. 23 was capped at 54.

"We didn't have enough tables to serve everybody that wanted to come," says Romero, a career service and transfer coordinator at the college.

The event seeks to connect Muskegon County employers with local talent in an effort to grow the region's economy.

"Companies can get some great candidates for what they are looking for," says Romero.

The event included a number of employers from the manufacturing and healthcare sectors.

Job seeker Jonathan Selmon drove from Grand Rapids to meet with some of the employers.

Selmon just got a Health Services degree from Western Michigan University with a minor in marketing.

He believes he has the skills and experience employers are looking for, but he's taking his time transitioning from student to employee.

"I know with my education and some of my experiences and background, eventually something is going to land for me," says Selmon. "It's just getting to that point, what is it, and where is it?"

At one time he believed he'd have to leave Michigan to find a good job, but that's now changed.

"There is definitely a lot of opportunities in Michigan as a whole," says Selmon.

Romero's advice to those looking for work.

"The resume is the key," she says. "Make sure it's clean and precise."

