MUSKEGON, Mich. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced two multi-million-dollar projects for the Muskegon Lake and Torch Lake areas of concern (AOC).

The projects are part of a larger effort to restore AOC's through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Both projects will remediate contaminated sediment under the authority of the Great Lakes Legacy Act and are a collaboration between the EPA and non-federal partners.

The EPA, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and TDY Industries, LLC have agreed to complete a $6.6 million cleanup of the Ryerson Creek Outfall site in the Muskegon Lake AOC.

$4.3 million will come from the EPA, $1 million in cash and in-kind contributions will come from EGLE and TDY Industries will contribute consulting services. Muskegon County's landfill will be used for sediment disposal.

“Great Lakes Legacy Act agreements demonstrate that when federal, state, local, and industry partners work together collaboratively, we can solve complex environmental problems and get the job done,” said EPA Great Lakes National Program Manager and Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “EPA is proud to announce these ambitious projects that will bring both the Muskegon Lake and the Torch Lake Areas of Concern one step closer to delisting.”

At Torch Lake, EPA and Honeywell International Inc. have agreed to complete a $5.4 million feasibility study focused on addressing lead, PCB and arsenic contamination at the Lake Linden Recreational Area and the Hubbell Processing Area.

Remediating contaminated sediment from both areas — where fish consumption is currently restricted — will lead to delisting the AOC.

The Ryerson Creek and Torch Lake cleanups show how state, federal and industry partnerships are very effective ways to address legacy contamination,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE director. “There is still work to do before we can say both areas are remediated, but today’s announcements are a big step toward resolving long-standing issues.”

For more information, visit the EPA's website.

