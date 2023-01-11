Tour Muskegon's historic Shaw-Walker Building, set to undergo $220-million renovation

The massive, century-old factory, once the largest of its kind in the world, is slated to undergo a $220-million residential renovation.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Developers behind the transformation planned for the historic Shaw-Walker Furniture Factory in Muskegon suggested work to complete the massive project could begin next year.

The derelict, more than century-old industrial space which once comprised the largest furniture factory in the world has gone largely unused since its previous tenants vacated the facility several decades earlier.

Grand Rapids-based Parkland Properties formally purchased the property on December 22, the company announced in a press release.

Plans called for the sprawling, open factory floor to be divided into some 450-550 apartments on condos, many of which will feature broad, floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies.

When complete, the complex was also expected to include a rooftop pool deck, several clubhouses, forested courtyards and indoor parking.

Developer Jon Rooks provided 13 ON YOUR SIDE with an exclusive tour of the dilapidated space.

Follow along below as Rooks shows off the property.

An exterior view of the West Western Avenue factory.

Developer Rooks pauses while touring an area on the building's upper levels.

The view from a previously infilled courtyard.

Wood off-cuts were used as factory flooring throughout.

Flooring in piles.

An antique factory cart sits abandoned.

Discarded manufacturing equipment.

Concretions suspended from the factory's ceiling.

Many rooms feature a carpet of moss.

An abandoned stool.

Extensive water damage stems from non-functional roof drains.

Exterior view from one of the building's estimated eight-thousand broken windows.

View from the future pool deck.

Western Avenue from the deck.

Below you can see the plans for the building provided by the developer.

