Muskegon

Tour Muskegon's historic Shaw-Walker Building, set to undergo $220-million renovation

The massive, century-old factory, once the largest of its kind in the world, is slated to undergo a $220-million residential renovation.
Credit: WZZM

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Developers behind the transformation planned for the historic Shaw-Walker Furniture Factory in Muskegon suggested work to complete the massive project could begin next year.

The derelict, more than century-old industrial space which once comprised the largest furniture factory in the world has gone largely unused since its previous tenants vacated the facility several decades earlier.

Grand Rapids-based Parkland Properties formally purchased the property on December 22, the company announced in a press release.

Plans called for the sprawling, open factory floor to be divided into some 450-550 apartments on condos, many of which will feature broad, floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies. 

When complete, the complex was also expected to include a rooftop pool deck, several clubhouses, forested courtyards and indoor parking.

Developer Jon Rooks provided 13 ON YOUR SIDE with an exclusive tour of the dilapidated space. 

Follow along below as Rooks shows off the property.

Credit: wzzm

An exterior view of the West Western Avenue factory.

Credit: WZZM

Developer Rooks pauses while touring an area on the building's upper levels.

Credit: WZZM

Developer Rooks pauses while touring an area on the building's upper levels.

Credit: WZZM

The view from a previously infilled courtyard. 

Credit: WZZM

Wood off-cuts were used as factory flooring throughout.

Credit: WZZM

Flooring in piles.

Credit: WZZM

An antique factory cart sits abandoned. 

Credit: WZZM

Discarded manufacturing equipment.

Credit: WZZM

Concretions suspended from the factory's ceiling. 

Credit: WZZM

Many rooms feature a carpet of moss. 

Credit: WZZM

An abandoned stool.

Credit: wzzm

Extensive water damage stems from non-functional roof drains. 

Credit: WZZM

Exterior view from one of the building's estimated eight-thousand broken windows.

Credit: WZZM

View from the future pool deck. 

Credit: WZZM

Western Avenue from the deck.

Below you can see the plans for the building provided by the developer.

