Expansion of 'Muskegon Promise' to benefit hundreds with 'free college' offering

The scholarship's advisory board expects some 850 Muskegon County students to benefit from revised requirements.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Area Promise Zone Authority Board has announced an expansion of the eligibility requirements for the Promise scholarship.

The change, expected to benefit in excess of 850 students county-wide, opens doors to higher education for a wider range of individuals.

The revised requirements, announced during a Chamber of Commerce breakfast and related later Friday via email, dictate that a 3.25 GPA or ranking within the top 30-percent of their graduating class is all students need to qualify.

Students enrolled in courses through the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) Career Tech Center would also qualify under the revised guidelines, subject to conditions determined by the Authority Board.

Those who are home-schooled also now meet the criteria.

The decision, district leaders related, acknowledges the diverse aspirations and talents of Muskegon County students, ensuring the Promise scholarship would become an accessible opportunity for all.

"This is a testament to our commitment to offering access to generation-changing education for all Muskegon County students,” Megan Byard-Karaba, the MAISD College Access Specialist, emphasized the significance of the expansion. “The Promise is more than just a scholarship; it's an investment in the future of Muskegon."

The enhanced guidelines, Byard-Karaba noted, were intended to suit students of differing backgrounds with various educational and financial needs.

“We're looking to level the playing field,” she explained. “We're looking to look through an equity lens of how can we serve more students, lowering our grade point average, adding in our class rank alternate option has been incredible for many of our districts across the county.”

Since its establishment in 2015, the Promise scholarship has empowered some 1,656 students to pursue their academic dreams at Baker College and Muskegon Community College.

Year-round enrollment and expanded credit-hour threshold, from 62 to a maximum of 72 under the updated guidelines, would also, the district noted, allow recipients to pursue degrees in a wider range of disciplines.

For more information, visit the Muskegon Area Promise website.

