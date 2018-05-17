Police officers who died in the line of duty were honored Wednesday, May 16 in Muskegon. A memorial service was held at the Hall of Justice in conjunction with National Police Week.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff's department, Josiah C. Hazeltine was honored on the day. Hazeltine died on the job nearly 110 years ago, Nov. 15 1908.

Outside the courthouse where Willis was just convicted, a memorial for fallen officers. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/YwPxpzdhXC — Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) May 16, 2018

