MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead over the weekend. Muskegon Police Chief Jeffery Lewis identified the victim as Mervin Marcus Bonner.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 on 7th Street near West Grand Avenue. Police were initially called to the area on reports of a man down.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Bonner laying in the street. He had been shot in the head. Authorities say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bonner had recently graduated high school and was enrolled to take classes at Muskegon Community College. Monday was supposed to be his first day.

No arrests have been made yet, but Lewis said they have talked to a lot of people in the neighborhood.

"We'll put this puzzle together, and we will solve it" he said. "But the key to this case is the community working with police services."

Bonner's family is pleading with people who may know something about the shooting to share their information with investigators.

"His mom needs that closure," said Veronica Williams, Mervin's cousin. "If you loved Merv, you don't have to get on a court stand, you don't have to be on the news. All you have to do is make a quick phone call to Silent Observer and give what you do know to help bring some closure to his mom."

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

This is the second fatal shooting to happen in Muskegon in about a week. On Saturday, Aug. 17, 16-year-old Zamarian Cooper was shot and killed near Smith Street and E Laketon Avenue—about a mile away from where Bonner was shot.

Cooper's family said he died shielding his sister, and police said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. One person was arrested in connection to Cooper's death.

Police have not said if there is any indication both shootings are connected.

