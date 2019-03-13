MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Family and friends began memorializing the Ravenna couple Wednesday. They lost their lives in a crash with an alleged drunken driver early Saturday morning.

Missy Nash, 37, and her fiancé, Justin Ducham, 39 were planning a wedding for October 18, 2019.

Dave Ducham, Justin's father says the couple was 100-percent in love.

"I can visualize it all, October, big wedding," he said.

Excitement for the wedding is over, and the Nash and Ducham families will hold a joint funeral service for the couple at 11 a.m. Thursday at Port City Church, 3387 Heights-Ravenna Road.

The 25-year-old Twin Lake man who caused the crash is being held in the Muskegon County Jail. Bond for Cody Loomis, 25 was set at $500,000.

Nash and Ducham were traveling in a Ford Edge on Maple Island Road near Crystal Lake Road in Holton Township at the time of the crash.

Police believe a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Loomis crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the Ford Edge.

Loomis was arraigned by video Tuesday afternoon in Muskegon County District Court on two counts of operating while intoxicated, causing death, and two counts of driving while his license was suspended, causing death.

He has drunken driving convictions in 2014 and 2017.

"He just changed our lives forever," said Joe Nash, Missy's brother.

"There are families that now have a hole that will never be filled because of someone's actions," Joe said.

Family members believe the crash never should have happened.

They hope the deaths of Missy and Justin reminded community members to take bold actions to prevent drunk driving.

"If there's somebody that has a friend, don't ask permission," said Ducham. "Take the key."

Loomis is scheduled for a probable-cause hearing March 26.

