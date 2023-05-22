Driver killed after crashing into tree in Muskegon Co. Sunday

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Muskegon County.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police say the crash happened on northbound US-31 near Russell Road just before 3 p.m. The driver left the road and hit a tree, causing the car to catch on fire.
The driver was unable to be rescued and was declared dead at the scene, according to troopers.
This crash remains under investigation.
