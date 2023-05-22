x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Muskegon

Driver killed after crashing into tree in Muskegon Co. Sunday

Troopers say the driver left the road and hit a tree, causing the car to catch on fire. They were declared dead at the scene.
Credit: Michigan State Police

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Muskegon County.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police say the crash happened on northbound US-31 near Russell Road just before 3 p.m. The driver left the road and hit a tree, causing the car to catch on fire.

The driver was unable to be rescued and was declared dead at the scene, according to troopers.

This crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Muskegon students debt waived

Before You Leave, Check This Out