Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Muskegon Twp.

Police say the driver was likely not at fault in the incident. The man was wearing dark clothing and walking in the road, investigators say.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Muskegon Township.

Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of E Laketon Avenue and S Walker Road when a vehicle hit a man who had been walking in the road. The man, who is not being identified at this time, was killed.

Thielbar said it is believed that the driver was not at fault, and that it appears to be an unfortunate accident. He said the man was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is still underway.

