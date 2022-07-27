Finalists named in Muskegon Public Safety Director search

The finalists include Tim Kozal of Ludington and Derrick Turner of Mobile, Alabama.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon residents will have a chance to weigh in when it comes to the city's new top cop.

City leaders announced two finalists for the job Tuesday, one from just up the lakeshore in Ludington.

Muskegon has gone without a permanent Director of Public Safety since Jeff Lewis retired earlier this year. Lewis served as Muskegon’s Public Safety Director since January 2012.

The one and only candidate to replace him, Vincent Acevez, withdrew from consideration following a formal job offer, forcing the city to start from scratch.

In a text to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Acevez said in part, "It was a wonderful opportunity in an amazing community, but, ultimately, we decided as a family that it was not best for us at this point."

The resulting second search netted 26 candidates, six of whom later took part in formal interviews.

The once crowded field was narrowed to two finalists on Tuesday:

Ludington Department of Public Safety Director, Tim Kozal

Chief of Police for the Mobile, Alabama Airport Authority, Derrick Turner

Prior to the public roundtable, various community stakeholder groups will have the chance to weigh-in, including the local branch of the NAACP, the Neighborhood Association, the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce and others.

The roundtable follows the talks with community stakeholder groups at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Muskegon City Hall.

