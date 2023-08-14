Fire at Muskegon Boys and Girls Club was 'intentionally set,' Fire Department says

The Michigan State Police detectives joined the investigation.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An arson investigation is underway at the Muskegon Boys & Girls Club Monday after a fire broke out in the under-construction clubhouse.

The City of Muskegon Fire Department said they believe the fire at the Western Avenue location was either arson or intentionally set.

Michigan State Police detectives are working with authorities from the Muskegon fire and police departments.

Crews are still investigating the scene Monday morning.

At this point, authorities don't have a suspect or suspects.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Lakeshore launched a multi-million dollar project to update the property with a climbing wall, a STEM lab, an artist studio, a teen lounge, game rooms, a cafeteria and more.

Work on the clubhouse had been scheduled to be complete by fall 2023, and an open house is set for Thursday, Aug. 24.

