Fire at Muskegon self-storage facility under investigation

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Nearly 25 storage units were impacted in an early Friday morning fire at a Muskegon self-storage facility.

Around 5 a.m., authorities say a woman called 911 to report her storage unit on fire.

When police and fire units arrived at the Muskegon Self Storage on Laketon Avenue, the building was engulfed.

All told, the fire in the main storage unit impacted 24 of the 30 rental units. Firefighters believe they were able to protect belongings in six storage units near where the fire started.

The building has older construction type wood, has no fire stops, and does not have electricity.

Detectives were able to save security footage from multiple cameras and are now reviewing the footage.

Muskegon Fire Department Deputy Director Paulson Jay Paulson says there will be a joint fire and police investigation into the cause of the fire. The woman who reported the fire is speaking with police.

Fire crews from Norton Shores, Muskegon Heights and Muskegon Township in North Muskegon assisted at the scene.

