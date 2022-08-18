Deputy Director: Muskegon church fire started on a mattress, cause still unknown

The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department.

The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at the intersection of Terrace Street and Irwin Avenue.

Two people were hospitalized following the fire. One person has been released, but the tenant of the room the fire is believed to have started in, remains in the hospital. The church had been turned into a boarding house, according to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union.

The Deputy Director says the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated by the ATF, Muskegon Police Department and Muskegon Fire Marshal.

