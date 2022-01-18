Fisherman trapped on breakaway piece of ice rescued on Muskegon Lake

Rescue crews used a hovercraft to get to an ice fisherman on a section of ice that broke away.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Thanks to the quick thinking of anglers on Muskegon Lake, an 80-year-old ice fisherman is safe.

Tuesday morning, a number of fishermen on the ice on the far west edge of Muskegon Lake near the channel became concerned about a man fishing in a portable shanty.

They watched as the water around his ice shanty opened up, and the gap of open water increased over the course of a half an hour to about 30 yards.

The anglers called 911 for help.

We're told the man inside the ice shanty also called 911 for help once he realized he was on a piece of ice that had broken away.

First responders used a hovercraft to reach the man and bring him back to shore.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffery Lewis told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the man is OK.

The fisherman, Ron Voss, says he stepped over a crack in the ice, but the ice appeared to be five or six inches thick.

“I was here yesterday and fished for five-six hours same place and nothing," Voss said.

“I wasn’t in no danger. I mean it wasn’t fun floating across there. I couldn’t get anywhere.”

He said it felt like he was on an island, describing it as 100 yards long and 50 feet wide.

“The ice was still thick. I wasn’t going anywhere. I’ve fished here all my life and I’m 80 years old," Voss said. “Ya know I probably shouldn’t have, but that’s the way it is.”

