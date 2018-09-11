MUSKEGON, Mich. - A massive new flag pole was installed at the Veterans Memorial Park in Muskegon on Friday, Nov. 9.

Just two days before Veterans Day, one of the largest cranes in Muskegon County was needed to place the 70 foot flag pole on an island at the park. It is replacing the park's original flag pole.

Over the years, volunteers with local veterans groups had trouble with the old flag pole, and often tall ladders or lifts were needed to untangle the flag so that it could be raised and lowered.

That's not going to be an issue with the new flag pole.

"The rope on the lanyard is internal; the old one was external and exposed to the weather conditions all times," said Lupe Alviar Jr. Chairman of Veterans Memorial Park Causeway. "We would have a steeple chase over here four times a year just to repair our old flag pole and the flag."

A new 12' by 18' American flag will be flying atop that new flag pole on Sunday morning during a Veterans Day ceremony that begins at 11 a.m.

