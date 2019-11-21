MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is warning people about a a Lakeshore Flood Advisory.

The advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

According to the the department, Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore.

The winds from the south could be up to 20 to 30 miles-per-hour in the morning becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 miles-per-hour in the afternoon and turning northwest in the evening.

With the waves comes high winds, and the National Weather Service said those could reach six to ten feet Thursday evening.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer said water levels in the Great Lakes are already close to all-time highs, and coastal flooding and beach erosion will become a concern as well.

He foretasted, that behind the storm, colder and drier air will work into the area. Highs on Friday and Saturday may struggle to reach 40 degrees.

